Short Interest in Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Rises By 500.0%

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Clean Coal Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCTC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415. Clean Coal Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.
About Clean Coal Technologies
