Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Increases By 614.3%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 614.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP opened at $15.75 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

