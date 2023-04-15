Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Decreases By 93.1%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CIK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,941. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.01.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

