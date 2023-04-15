Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Decreases By 97.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.6 %

GLDI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.07. 5,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.26. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $139.27 and a 1-year high of $173.80. The company has a market cap of $59.23 million, a PE ratio of 189.88 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 356,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,363,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

