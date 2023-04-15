Short Interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Decreases By 44.7%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 9,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of DH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,502. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 524,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

