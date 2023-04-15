Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Grows By 217.2%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,000 shares, an increase of 217.2% from the March 15th total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Farmmi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 101,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,902. Farmmi has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Institutional Trading of Farmmi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Farmmi by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Farmmi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platforms for agricultural products. Its products include Shiitake, Mu Er, cotton, corn, and other products. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wang in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

