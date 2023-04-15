Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declines By 83.8%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CARZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553. The company has a market cap of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
