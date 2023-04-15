Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declines By 83.8%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CARZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553. The company has a market cap of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.