Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Drops By 74.5%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
FYX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. 12,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,828. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $91.96.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.