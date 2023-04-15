Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Drops By 74.5%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

FYX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. 12,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,828. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $91.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

