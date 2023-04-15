Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Declines By 93.3%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV Trading Down 0.0 %

FMIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547. Forum Merger IV has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.