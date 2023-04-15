Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Rises By 691.7%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 691.7% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,229.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 678,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

FTF opened at $6.29 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $7.44.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

