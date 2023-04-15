Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Expands By 556.8%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 556.8% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Freeman Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 86,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.