Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Expands By 556.8%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 556.8% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Freeman Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 86,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

