Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Increases By 479.4%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,100 shares, an increase of 479.4% from the March 15th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,881.0 days.
GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance
GN Store Nord A/S stock remained flat at $20.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.
About GN Store Nord A/S
