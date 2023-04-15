Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Increases By 479.4%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,100 shares, an increase of 479.4% from the March 15th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,881.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

GN Store Nord A/S stock remained flat at $20.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

