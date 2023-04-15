Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Drops By 83.3%

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

