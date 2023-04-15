Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Grows By 676.0%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 676.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Informa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Informa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Get Informa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IFJPY shares. UBS Group cut Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informa from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Informa from GBX 750 ($9.29) to GBX 816 ($10.11) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Informa from GBX 765 ($9.47) to GBX 805 ($9.97) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Informa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Informa Company Profile

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.