Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Rises By 801.4%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 801.4% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,332,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 223,601 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 835,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 602,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 222,109 shares during the period. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

VKI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 40,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,386. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0321 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

