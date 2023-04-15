Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Increases By 350.0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEWG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 222.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 194,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. 576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,938. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.