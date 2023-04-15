Short Interest in Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Decreases By 88.9%

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Marston’s Stock Performance

Marston’s stock remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Marston’s has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marston’s from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Marston’s

Marston’s Plc engages in the breweries and pubs business. Its pubs core formats include community pubs, signature pubs, and revere pubs. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

