Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Decreases By 75.0%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitesco Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MITI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.26. 9,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,383. Mitesco has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine, and consideration of services using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

