Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Decreases By 75.0%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mitesco Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MITI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.26. 9,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,383. Mitesco has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.
Mitesco Company Profile
