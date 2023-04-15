Short Interest in NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Decreases By 100.0%

NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,422,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,508,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NHMD Price Performance

Shares of NHMD stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. NHMD has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About NHMD

Nate’s Foods Co is engaged in Bitcoin Mining, the process by which Bitcoins are created resulting in new blocks being added to the blockchain and new Bitcoins being issued to the miners. Its food development division licenses, develops, and manufactures food products. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

