Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Drops By 58.2%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,105,100 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 2,646,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 581.6 days.

NN Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NNGPF remained flat at $37.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349. NN Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

