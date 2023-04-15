Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Grows By 342.5%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 342.5% from the March 15th total of 752,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NMR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 824,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,437. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nomura by 1,190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,945,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,639 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1,355.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,824,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,521,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 1,480,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nomura by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,755,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 679,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

