Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Grows By 342.5%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 342.5% from the March 15th total of 752,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Nomura Stock Performance
NMR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 824,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,437. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
