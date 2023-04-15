Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declines By 79.2%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NAZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

