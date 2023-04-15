Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Decreases By 46.4%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NIM opened at $9.59 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.