Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Decreases By 46.4%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NIM opened at $9.59 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
