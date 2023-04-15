Short Interest in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Expands By 520.0%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFCP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 3,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

