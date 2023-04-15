Short Interest in OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Declines By 88.9%

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

OTC Markets Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 4,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $657.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

OTC Markets Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates three ATSs, OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

