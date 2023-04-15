Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Increases By 405.3%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 405.3% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pershing Square Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pershing Square stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.64. 7,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

