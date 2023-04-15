Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Rises By 1,700.0%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHAR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

PHAR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 0.30. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 6.65%.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.