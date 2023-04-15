Short Interest in PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Rises By 1,201.1%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 1,201.1% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAXS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.73. 128,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

In other PIMCO Access Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,663.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the first quarter worth $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.