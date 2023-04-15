Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Declines By 61.4%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pintec Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ PT remained flat at $1.32 during trading hours on Friday. 33,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Pintec Technology has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

