Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Declines By 61.4%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pintec Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ PT remained flat at $1.32 during trading hours on Friday. 33,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Pintec Technology has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.59.
About Pintec Technology
