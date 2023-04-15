Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Rises By 200.0%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of PBIO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 119,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,545. The company has a market cap of $17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Pressure BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

