Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Drops By 70.3%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS PUTKY traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

