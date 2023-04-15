Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Declines By 42.7%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,400 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 3,770,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 175.6 days.

Quebecor Stock Performance

QBCRF stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBCRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

