Short Interest in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC) Declines By 97.2%

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

SUAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 100,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,262. ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,203,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Company Profile

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

