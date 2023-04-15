Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Rises By 337.3%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a growth of 337.3% from the March 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance
Shares of SMEV stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Simulated Environment Concepts
