Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Rises By 337.3%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEVGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a growth of 337.3% from the March 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance

Shares of SMEV stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

