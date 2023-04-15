Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Declines By 97.4%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $72.05. 124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.6061 dividend. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

