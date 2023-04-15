Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Declines By 43.9%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mangrove Partners raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 447,244 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 738,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 754,694 shares in the last quarter.

