Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Drops By 68.0%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Sylogist Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:SYZLF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.34. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838. Sylogist has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the provision of enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government and public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice and public safety, and manufacturing and distribution.

