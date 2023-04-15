Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Rises By 122.2%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Down 0.6 %

BDVSY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. The Bidvest Group has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.3602 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.