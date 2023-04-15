Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Rises By 91.9%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,800 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the March 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,095,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance

TSOI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the provision of immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The firm is also involved in developing a range of immune-modulatory agents to target certain cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and for daily health.

