Short Interest in Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Rises By 66.1%

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,648,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of Trans Global Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 8,140,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,721. Trans Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
