Short Interest in Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Rises By 66.1%

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,648,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trans Global Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 8,140,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,721. Trans Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group, Inc engages in the production and cultivation of medicinal cannabis. It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded on April 2, 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

