Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Increases By 86.8%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the March 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,321.0 days.
Tsuruha Price Performance
TSUSF stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. Tsuruha has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $96.25.
Tsuruha Company Profile
