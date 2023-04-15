Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Rises By 589.5%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 589.5% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 34,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,482. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.