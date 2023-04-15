Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Decreases By 70.4%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 485,456 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 919,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after buying an additional 69,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $4,993,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $3,604,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Valuence Merger Corp. I stock remained flat at $10.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

