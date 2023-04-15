Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Declines By 85.0%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ZOZO Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:SRTTY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,234. ZOZO has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Get ZOZO alerts:

ZOZO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.