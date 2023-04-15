Siacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $234.03 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $234.03 million and $7.18 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,416.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00314491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00073096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00533114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00432306 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,839,492,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

