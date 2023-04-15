Siacoin (SC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.94 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $234.35 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,399.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00316833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00073249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00534792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.00435850 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,841,232,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

