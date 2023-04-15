SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SBOW opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $49.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.77 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 65.70% and a net margin of 45.19%. Research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

