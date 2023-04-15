Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 4,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.15% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (VCLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on cloud technology and cybersecurity. The fund may also use options to leverage performance.

