SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.25

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.25 and traded as high as C$17.50. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 3,816 shares trading hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.30.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

