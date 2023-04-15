SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

